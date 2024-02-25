Bigger walls alone will not stop looming cybercrime threat

I also believe, given it should be made up of some of the best cyber minds in the country, that the scope of the CIRB could be expanded to include a live command centre function, where the board's experts could advise on live breaches with a major impact on people, national critical infrastructure, and the Australian Public Service. This would help to mitigate the impact and enable faster resolution of those cyber incidents that pose the greatest risk to Australian people, government, and industry.