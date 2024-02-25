'Tell the truth': ABC Canberra vandalised over Gaza conflict

The ABC's Canberra office on Northbourne Avenue has been vandalised over the Israel-Palestine conflict, with red paint sprayed across the glass front entrance to the building.
The words, "Tell the truth about Palestine!" were sprayed in large letters across the front door and windows along with the rough outline of a Palestinian flag.
The prominent building in Dickson is home to the studios of the ABC's Sunday morning Insiders program, as well as local ACT radio and television programs.
Australian media organisations have been accused of taking and not taking sides in the deadly conflict in the Middle East which escalated on October 7 when Hamas militants attacked southern Israel from Gaza. This week the ABC's Media Watch program took aim at what it investigated as bias towards Israeli victims over Palestinian victims.
The same words have also been sprayed repeatedly onto the ABC Melbourne office. Other media outlets such as The Age in Melbourne have been targeted with similar action in the past.
ABC Canberra was contacted for comment but declined.
In a statement, ACT Policing confirmed to The Canberra Times that it had received a report relating to overnight property damage at the ABC studio in Dickson.
It urges anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about the persons responsible to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via www.crimestoppers.com.au.
Last month, the ACT Greens office on Lonsdale Street in Braddon was also vandalised with the words, "We love Hamas" sprayed with red paint on the windows.
