New cyber security chief to replace recalled predecessor

Senior army officer Lieutenant General Michelle McGuinness has been named Australia's new chief dealing with events like data breaches and major hacking incidents after her predecessor was recalled to Defence in November over an unspecified "workplace matter".
Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil announced on Sunday that Lt Gen McGuinness will start on Monday as the National Cyber Security Coordinator after she moved from her most recent job as Deputy Director Commonwealth Integration in the United States Defense Intelligence Agency.
"In this role, Lieutenant General McGuinness led policy and cultural reform, and technological integration, including interoperability across information technology, systems and data," a ministerial statement reads.
"With the National Office of Cyber Security, the coordinator drives forward the necessary work to ensure Australia is best positioned to respond to the opportunities and challenges of the digital age."
She replaces Air Marshal Darren Goldie who was moved from the recently created position in November after less than five months. He was summoned to Defence to deal with a workplace matter related to his time in the department.
Lt Gen McGuinness moves from a 30-year career in the Australian Defence Force, including a strategic health intelligence role in Australia's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. She has also served in the Defence Intelligence Organisation.
In her role, she will lead national cyber security policy and the coordination of responses to major cyber incidents such as major hacking events. Proactively, there will also be coordination of preparedness efforts for cyber incidents and strengthening of Commonwealth cyber security capability.
Ms O'Neil's statement, which makes no mention of Air Marshal Goldie, said Lt Gen McGuinness will work in collaboration with the government's key policy, operational and security agencies and stated the appointment builds on "the government's mission to make Australia one of the most cyber secure nations in the world by 2030."
