New cyber security chief to replace recalled predecessor

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
February 25 2024 - 1:01pm
Senior army officer Lieutenant General Michelle McGuinness has been named Australia's new chief dealing with events like data breaches and major hacking incidents after her predecessor was recalled to Defence in November over an unspecified "workplace matter".

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

