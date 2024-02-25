Police seek witnesses for collision that left 10-year-old injured

ACT Police are urging the driver come forward after a 10-year-old cyclist was allegedly hit by a car last Thursday in Kambah.
The boy was crossing the intersection of Namatjira Drive and Kambah Pool Road at around 8.30am on Thursday when a small, dark coloured car allegedly hit him.
The car stopped, but the driver did not get out and shortly after left the scene. Witnesses at the scene helped the boy.
The boy suffered minor injuries and has been taken to hospital.
Police are asking the driver of the vehicle and witnesses who haven't yet spoken to police to come forward. They are also seeking dashcam footage from the area around 8.30am on Thursday.
Anyone who can assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website, quoting reference number INV-6731. Information can be provided anonymously.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.