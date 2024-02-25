Driver killed after kangaroo allegedly jumped in front of truck: NSW Police

A man has tragically died after a kangaroo allegedly jumped in front of his truck, NSW police say.
Emergency services were called to the intersection of Snowy Mountains Highway and Gadara Road in Tumut, following reports of a single vehicle crash just after 6am on Sunday.
Officers attached to Riverina Police District found a damaged semi-trailer truck had crashed into a fence.
The 32-year-old driver died at the scene.
Police allege that a kangaroo jumped in front of the vehicle before the truck was stopped. They established a crime scene and launched an investigation into the incident.
A report will be prepared for the information of coroner.
Anyone with information about this incident or dash cam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
