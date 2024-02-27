'I've had my wins and I've had my losses': Scott Morrison farewells politics in final speech to Parliament

Scott Morrison has drawn to a close a his political career, paying tribute to his electorate and those who supported him throughout, as well as his political opponents.
In the Liberal MP's valedictory speech in Parliament, Australia's 30th prime minister - who served in the top job from 2018 to 2022, Mr Morrison became emotional as he thanked supporters.
He highlighted first and foremost the role of his local community, referring once again to Sydney's Sutherland Shire as "God's country".
"I've always been guided by the strong local values of my community, family community, small business and what I described as the fair go for those who have a go," he began his valedictory.
"This is what makes the Shire and southern Sydney such a great place to live and raise a family.
"And there are plenty of quiet Australians who understand that as well.
"Ever since I was first elected, I've always seen it as my job to try and keep it that way."
He also called out former leaders, Brendan Nelson, Tony Abbott and Malcolm Turnbull, and thanked Peter Dutton for his support.
"Thank you to my now party leader Peter Dutton with whom I served in cabinets for all the years of the coalition government," he told his parliamentary colleagues.
"Thank you for your respect, your loyalty, your support and consideration, especially that you've shown me as a ministerial colleague, as prime minister, and as an ex-PM in your party."
Mr Morrison had well wishes for his colleagues in government too, mentioning Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles and former Labor leader Bill Shorten.
"We have contested fiercely in this place," Mr Morrison said.
"I've had my wins and I've had my losses, but I wish you all well in your service in the national interest."
"Too often in this place, we confuse differences of policy with judgments about people's intent and motives.
"This is not good for our politics. We may disagree, but we need to honour the good intentions of all of us."
Since the election defeat to Labor in May 2022, he has served a backbencher as the federal member for the southern Sydney seat of Cook.
Mr Morrison's pivotal moments over four years as Prime Minister and 16 years in Parliament include the securing the trilateral AUKUS nuclear-propelled submarine and technology deal with the United States and the United Kingdom, steering the nation through the early years of the COVID-19 pandemic, and being the mastermind and driver of the commend and control Operation Sovereign Borders.
He took over from Malcolm Turnbull in 2018 after a bruising leadership spill defeating current opposition leader Peter Dutton, and led the Coalition to victory in 2019 over the Bill Shorten-led Labor party in what Mr Morrison called a "miracle" win.
Mr Morrison is also known for taking a family holiday in Hawaii during the Black Summer bushfires, for his controversial handling of parliamentary misconduct allegations, and for his secret ministries scandal for which he was censured in November 2022 for failing to disclose his secret self-appointments to a number of ministries.
In what he later explained was a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr Morrison secretly appointed himself to administer the health, finance, treasury, home affairs and industry, science, energy and resources ministries. It was also found that he almost appointed himself to administer a sixth ministry: Agriculture, Water and the Environment.
An investigation by former High Court justice Virginia Bell found that his covert actions undermined public trust and were ultimately unnecessary.
Mr Morrison announced in January that he was to leave politics to take up various global strategic advisory roles and private board roles.
He is to become non-executive vice chairman with American Global Strategies, an advisory firm founded by two ex-staffers of Donald Trump - former national security advisor Robert O'Brien and former national security council chief of staff Alex Gray.
Mr Morrison was elected to Federal Parliament in 2007 after being a state Liberal party director and managing director of Tourism Australia.
His departure triggers a by-election in Cook on a date to be set.
