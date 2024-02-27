Working from home could spell the end of the wasteful sickie

"Couldn't agree more about the coverage of Taylor Swift's boyfriend," writes Carol. "I had turned on the television and they were tracing the plane that was supposed to be bringing him to our shores. What? Is this for real? That was the straw that broke the camel's back. I have no idea who Taylor Swift is but can understand why the young people are going crazy, after all I remember The Beatles landing here in Australia to the madness of the their fans, so it is not new. I agree with you. Enough is enough."