Find glimmers amid the glitches

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
March 4 2024 - 8:52am
Magnolia flowers by Crispin Akerman, part of his new exhibition at Beaver Galleries. Picture supplied
New at Beaver

Beaver Galleries has two new exhibitions that are on until March 16. Crispin Akerman's still lifes are juxtaposed with paintings depicting moments of windswept Tasmanian coastline captured with a looser brush stroke. Ceramicist Ulrica Trulsson's Midwinter echoes exhibition contains pared-back ceramic forms combining surface textures and subtle tones of colour. See: beavergalleries.com.au.

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

