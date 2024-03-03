Find glimmers amid the glitches

Beaver Galleries has two new exhibitions that are on until March 16. Crispin Akerman's still lifes are juxtaposed with paintings depicting moments of windswept Tasmanian coastline captured with a looser brush stroke. Ceramicist Ulrica Trulsson's Midwinter echoes exhibition contains pared-back ceramic forms combining surface textures and subtle tones of colour. See: beavergalleries.com.au.
Glitch City - The Glimmers is an exhibition of new work by Scott Franks. Predominantly painted in black, greys and whites, these works use the motif of the screen glitch as a simple metaphor for life going wrong. The artist uses a backdrop of complex, dark patterning, and out of this mass of confusion comes what Franks calls "The Glimmers", represented with bright fluorescent colours that emerge and float above the darkness, symbolising moments of joy and happiness amid the confusion, frustration and darkness. Glitch City - The Glimmers is on at Canberra Contemporary Art Space Manuka until March 10. See: ccas.com.au.
Judy Clingan's theatre work looks at ageing and the end of life and incorporates visual art, dance and choral singing. It is presented in two parts. The first, which is the more light-hearted section, has four ageing women discussing the downsides of growing older. The more sombre second part uses poetry old and new and dialogues based on genuine end-of-life stories. It will be performed on Friday March 8 at 8pm at the Chapel, Australian Centre for Christianity and Culture, 15 Blackall Street, Barton. See: events.humanitix.com/the-threshold.
In Jade Breen's play, a group of friends gather in the crumbling remains of a fast food restaurant, desperate to finish their school project. Their task: disprove government plans to eliminate organic matter and reclaim planet Earth for mining production. They must devise a solution quickly but they're never going to use this in real life, right? It's on at the Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre from March 7 to 9 at 7.30pm with a 2pm matinee on March 9. For ages 13+. See: theq.net.au.
The show juxtaposes the old - classical Chinese dance - and the new - multimedia effects and original orchestral works. It's on at the Canberra Theatre on Tuesday March 5 and Wednesday March 6 at 7.30pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Blamey Street Big Band will showcase big band arrangements of The Fab Four's most popular hit singles - including at least one tune from every Beatles album. The 22-piece band will be joined by Canberra jazz vocalist Leisa Kenn. They're playing at the B, Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre, on Saturday March 2 at 7pm. See: theq.net.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.