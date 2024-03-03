Find glimmers amid the glitches

Glitch City - The Glimmers is an exhibition of new work by Scott Franks. Predominantly painted in black, greys and whites, these works use the motif of the screen glitch as a simple metaphor for life going wrong. The artist uses a backdrop of complex, dark patterning, and out of this mass of confusion comes what Franks calls "The Glimmers", represented with bright fluorescent colours that emerge and float above the darkness, symbolising moments of joy and happiness amid the confusion, frustration and darkness. Glitch City - The Glimmers is on at Canberra Contemporary Art Space Manuka until March 10. See: ccas.com.au.