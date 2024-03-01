Pyrenees project full of challenges and triumphs

Nestled in the historic town of Chewton, Pyrenees was designed as a three-bedroom home for a couple envisioning future growth.
According to building designer, David Noordhoff, the project faced a unique set of challenges and triumphs, but what really set it apart was the unique experience of David and his family living in the completed project for three months.
Originally seeking temporary accommodation after selling their apartment, David and his partner stayed in the house during a trip that coincided with the clients' absence.
This experience allowed David to identify and address any hidden defects firsthand, ensuring a smooth transition for his clients when they eventually moved in.
Several challenges were also faced during the build, including navigating regulations on the historically protected site, factoring a noisy busy road into the design, and the onset of the pandemic, which coincided with the construction phase and brought with it the unexpected challenge of material shortages.
Material selection played a pivotal role in shaping Pyrenees, especially given the modest budget. Balancing practical necessities with aesthetic desires, the chosen materials are durable, functional, and have a seamless integration with the surrounding countryside.
Despite the challenges, Pyrenees stands as a thoughtfully crafted home that reflects the collaborative efforts of David and his clients.
From the inspired design to the material selection, the house exemplifies the successful convergence of creativity and pragmatism.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.