We wouldn't need so much resilience if our bosses weren't jerks

However, my experience demonstrated - in some infinitesimal snapshot of time - just how much student doctors have to deal with, and I'm not just talking about fatigue, long work hours including double shifts, trauma, emotional highs and lows on rollercoaster mode, and everything else that comes with being a student doctor. I get that that is part of the job. It's an important job - it's life or death in many cases - and you have to get it right.