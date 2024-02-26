No more excuses or lies. It's time to name and shame employers

The good news is that name and shame (N&S), the brutal colloquialism for what just happened to companies all over Australia, works. WGEA chief executive Mary Wooldridge says when N&S (accurate name for transparency and accountability) was implemented in the UK it led to the gender wage gap shrinking. She's confident it will work here, too. Wooldridge is very diplomatic about the amount of work her team has to do to get companies on board with the process. I'm guessing there will be even more work to do once they all see how they line up against each other.