The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
What's on

Get Enlightened and bag a Brodburger

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
Updated February 27 2024 - 5:52pm, first published 5:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Enlighten is often eyecatching, as this 2023 image shows. Picture supplied
Enlighten is often eyecatching, as this 2023 image shows. Picture supplied

Where to go

Enlighten Festival is back with plenty to see, hear, eat and enjoy, not just this weekend, but until March 11. At the Festival Hub in the National Triangle will be plenty of food and drink choices.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.