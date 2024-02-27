Get Enlightened and bag a Brodburger

We have no shortage of Australian examples of crimes old and new as subjects and no shortage of podcasts about them. Here are just a few. Searching for Rachel Antonio (iTunes | Player.FM) is about a woman who disappeared in the North Queensland town of Bowen on Anzac Day in 1998. Bowraville (iTunes, Stitcher) examines a series of small-town killings in the early 1990s. And Trace (iTunes, Player.FM) delves into the 1989 murder of Maria James, the single mother of two boys, was was stabbed 68 times in her home.