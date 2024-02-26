Man on parole allegedly speeding at 157kmh weaved through traffic during pursuit

Police say a man who was on parole was clocked at 157kmh on Gungahlin Drive on Monday.
The 31-year-old man behind the wheel allegedly weaved in and out of traffic with police in pursuit.
He was caught by police after stalling the Holden Commodore ute he was driving.
Police say he was travelling at 157kmh in an 80kmh zone.
The man will face the ACT Magistrates Court charged with aggravated furious driving, exceeding the speed limit by more than 45kmh, failing to stop for police, drive while disqualified, breach of bail and breach of parole.
If any witnesses have dash-cam footage of the Commodore ute driving in the Gungahlin area shortly before 11am, they are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote 7684052.
Information can be provided anonymously.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.