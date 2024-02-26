Swift does not leave the best until last

One of the best moments of the night came when Swift sang her surprise songs. At each concert she sings two songs not normally included in the setlist but the crowd were actually treated to four surprise songs as Swift sung two mash-ups, including Is It Over Now and Wish You Would (both songs from 1989 but only released last year in her re-recording) and Haunted (Speak Now) and Exile (Folklore). Swift was magnificent during the acoustic performances, which, like All Too Well, were just Swift on stage with an instrument.