The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Mental health is being devalued by this government

By Carly Dober
February 28 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Speaking on radio earlier this month about mental health and the Better Access scheme, the federal Health Minister Mark Butler stated that people in rural and regional areas were not being supported by psychologists, which was one of their driving factors for the government cutting the Medicare psychology sessions from 20 to 10 in 2023.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.