Man killed in Wheeo ute crash further spikes 2024 NSW road toll

PB
By Peter Brewer
February 27 2024 - 11:57am
The NSW road toll for the year has risen to 57, 20 more than than for the same time last year, after a man died in a vehicle accident north of Goulburn on Monday night.

