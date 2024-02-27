Man killed in Wheeo ute crash further spikes 2024 NSW road toll

The NSW road toll for the year has risen to 57, 20 more than than for the same time last year, after a man died in a vehicle accident north of Goulburn on Monday night.
Emergency services were called to Wheeo, about 55km north of Goulburn about 5.45pm on Monday.
The victim, an 87-year-old man, died when his ute left Wheeo Road and hit a tree stump.
A report will be prepared for the information of the NSW Coroner.
Data supplied by NSW Transport has revealed that 41 of the fatalities recorded in 2024 have been male drivers, with the incidents predominantly occurring on rural and regional roads.
One of the most significant skews which have emerged in the 2024 fatality data compared with the previous two years has been in drivers aged between 60-69.
There have been 11 drivers in this age group killed so far this year, compared with two last year and five the year before.
NSW, Victoria and South Australia have all recorded significant road toll increases this year as the nation's peak motoring consumer lobby, the Australian Automobile Association, called for "action to end government secrecy over data that could explain what is going wrong on the nation's roads".
