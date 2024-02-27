Rosehill race an important step for promising filly Our Gold Hope

Dangers: 7. Wilshire Boulevard comes through the same race where she finished a solid third and gets a 4.5kg swing in her favour. Did have her chance by the same token but is the up and comer. Go well. 2. Monfelicity tries 2400m for the third time in her career and has placed once at the trip. Boxed on over a mile in a Midway last time at Randwick, has the ability to be in the finish. 4. Angel Of Light has been thereabouts without winning in similar company and this will be her second shot at the trip. Drawn to get a soft run and has a show.