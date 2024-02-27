Rosehill race an important step for promising filly Our Gold Hope

There are a few Group 1 nominations alongside the name of Our Gold Hope but co-trainer Luke Price has his eyes on a home track feature for the promising filly.
The three-year-old takes an important step toward the Group 3 Kembla Grange Classic in a couple of weeks when she tackles the Ghaiyyath First Yearlings Handicap (1500m) at Rosehill on Wednesday.
While she is among the entries for this weekend's Group 1 Surround Stakes, Price said asking her to take a smaller rise in class on her second-up Hawkesbury win was a better path.
"We're hoping it can all come together,'' Price said.
"The Surround was something we thought we better nominate for just in case but it was never a target race because I don't think we'll see her at her best until she gets to a mile.
"We go to the races confident she runs a really good race. But she's going to be a really nice four-year-old mare at the back end of this year."
Our Gold Hope, $10 with TAB on Tuesday, has won two of her four starts for Robert and Luke Price and particularly impressed the stable with how she accounted for her rivals second-up.
And Price said it's encouraging to see the form prove to be strong with both runner-up Countyourblessings and third placed The Crimson Idol winning at their next starts.
"We've got a good opinion of the filly and I went to the races at Hawkesbury knowing John's horse (Countyourblessings) would be hard to beat but I was also quite confident,'' he said.
"To see the form franked is always a good feeling.
"She's not very big but has a crazy turn of foot. She's still learning her trade, she did a lot of things wrong the other day at Hawkesbury but the form held up. Now we've got to step up, and we hope she steps up."
The Group 3 $250,000 Kembla Grange Classic (1600m) is run on March 15.
Price is confident Satness can find his best form in the Sharp EIT Solutions Handicap (1400m) though he admits the gelding has raced below par in three starts this time in.
He hasn't been his usual competitive self in two runs at 1600m in Midway grade at Randwick and Price said coming back in trip at this stage is probably in his favour.
"I think the horse is going well, the form doesn't read that way,'' he said.
"He takes a bit of racing and I probably was a bit soft on him his first two runs. I went to a mile too quickly."
Satness, while he's only won four from 40, had been known last preparation for his consistency and never-say-die attitude that saw him win three races and place behind the likes of Strait Acer and Felix Majestic.
He hasn't quite shown the same fight as yet in 2024 but Price said there may have been excuses for his last start eighth behind Invincible Legend.
"He got stuck in the slow lane at Randwick and it was probably worth two lengths being out in the middle, and he was only beaten two lengths,'' he said.
"It was a real good gallop by him on Saturday and I think he can run up to his best."
5. Kirragirl wasn't fancied on debut but produced a promising effort where she raced handy stuck on to run fifth beaten three lengths. Did have her chance but better for it, draws one and finds McDonald to ride. Good chance if she can lift off it.
Dangers: 6. Makena was placed at Canterbury in May before a handy fifth in a Listed race in Brisbane. Fitter for two trials and stays under notice. 8. Pajanti is another lightly raced filly who showed glimpses in her first preparation. Improved to win second trial in good style and could show up. 1. Alvina's Luck was placed in three of five starts in her first prep and nothing wrong with her recent trials. Each-way chance.
How to play it: Kirragirl WIN.
8. New Forest narrowly missed his maiden win before a spell at Canterbury in November, nabbed in the last stride. Has won two trials and draws to be prominent, if he's come back a bit stronger he should take running down.
Dangers: 3. Chevron didn't disgrace in the G2 Sires' in Brisbane last winter and went stride for stride, under a bit more riding, with Shadows Of Love in his latest trial. Goes back from the barrier and should be hitting the line strongly. 9. Northern Eyes was a beaten favourite in two runs in December over a bit more ground and comes here fresh with a tick over trial in between. Respect with JMac on board from a soft gate but no surprise if he wants more ground. 5. Invader Zim was solid in betting first-up at Canterbury and worked to the line well without threatening. Back 50m and drawn to go back but sure to be running on.
How to play it: New Forest WIN.
1. Yarrawonga will be the horse to run down and it comes down to how much pressure is applied on him. Just held them off over this trip at Warwick Farm three weeks ago and rises 2.5kg on that. Hard to beat.
Dangers: 7. Wilshire Boulevard comes through the same race where she finished a solid third and gets a 4.5kg swing in her favour. Did have her chance by the same token but is the up and comer. Go well. 2. Monfelicity tries 2400m for the third time in her career and has placed once at the trip. Boxed on over a mile in a Midway last time at Randwick, has the ability to be in the finish. 4. Angel Of Light has been thereabouts without winning in similar company and this will be her second shot at the trip. Drawn to get a soft run and has a show.
How to play it: Yarrawonga WIN; Trifecta 1/ 2,4,7/2,4,7.
1. Cormac T is an interesting import first-up for the Neasham stable and any support for him will be a big pointer. Appreciated a rise in trip in his latest trial and did the job quite well. Placed in all four starts overseas and is worth keeping very safe.
Dangers: 7. Autumnmation has been a bit a bit costly this time in with a defeat at $1.40 second-up but she kept coming in her subsequent placing at Kensington when up to 1400m. The extra ground again may assist and she's worth including. 2. Limburg has also been costly and switches states after being run down at $1.90 at Moonee Valley over a mile. Blinkers go on and expect he'll roll forward from the wide gate. Has claims. 6. Little Jeanie is an ex-Kiwi first-up for Chris Waller and she did catch the eye late in her trial at Rosehill recently. Another market watch.
How to play it: Cormac T EACH-WAY.
3. Mare Of Mt Buller looks a progressive type with two wins from as many starts this time around, and she returns after a short pause since her Canterbury win seven weeks ago. Easy tickover trial in the meantime, draws well and should take plenty of beating.
Dangers: 4. Waikato Girl hasn't done anything wrong in three starts and was a slight drifter when runner-up at Kensington two weeks ago on resuming. Tricky draw but with even luck she should be around the mark. 6. Our Gold Hope is another up and comer who won a very good form race when scoring at Hawkesbury second-up. She was a bit green there too but showed a nice turn of foot. Could easily be up to this. 8. About A Girl was solid in betting at her first local start at Warwick Farm and wasn't disgraced there running a close fourth. Better for it and worth another look.
How to play it: Mare Of Mt Buller WIN; Trifecta 3/ 4,6,8/4,6,8.
9. Balkans was a shade disappointing first-up as a gelding two weeks ago over the 1000m but he did keep coming and they sprinted home in under 33 so it was hard for him to make ground. Should be reasonable tempo here and he's worth another chance.
Dangers: 4. Lovero ran right up to her short quote when leading all the way to an easy Canterbury win a month ago. Since been to the trials, yet to run a bad race and she can be expected to be competitive. 2. Introducing was well supported first-up at Warwick Farm and didn't quite go on with it from on speed when fourth behind Thunderlips. Blinkers go on and he could be an improver. 10. Xtra Gear is an interesting runner first-up for Joe Ible and she has trialled quite nicely on two occasions, the latest at Goulburn beating Front Page. Each-way claims.
How to play it: Balkans EACH-WAY.
7. Infinitive hasn't had the best of fortune in two runs back and she's down a notch in class on a close up sixth at Randwick when a firmer in betting. Back to 1400m but looks suited and this is a good chance for her to break through.
Dangers: 3. Cadetship is hovering around a win of late and almost jagged one when narrowly beaten at Warwick Farm three weeks ago. Expect he'll be around the mark again. 6. Soldier Of Rome looked beaten early in the straight last time but kept fighting and held them off over this trip to score a game win. Better for it too as he was up 300m second-up. Wide gate but goes forward. Must include. 8. Queen Of Dragons was stakes placed before a spell and trialled up okay at Randwick a few weeks back. Kicks off at a suitable trip and drawn nicely. She can run well fresh.
How to play it: Infinitive WIN.
