We need to take a long-term view of negative gearing

Let's take a long-term view on this. The average residential property investor understands that any welfare that may be available to them when they retire in 20 years or more is likely to be sparse indeed. They are also wary of shares, which they regard as "a bit of a punt", and don't trust superannuation because of the continual changes we are subjected to. They are also probably smart enough to know that non-residential real estate is extremely high risk, with vacancies of two or more years not unusual. In their eyes, the only option left is good old residential real estate.