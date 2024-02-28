Asbestos not the only miracle product that became a curse

This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
When humans first learned of its properties, it seemed miraculous. The fibrous mineral did not burn and could be used in everything from cooking utensils to inexpensive building materials.
After using it for thousands of years, we only learned of its cost to human health in the mid-1960s and asbestos became a dirty word, something to be feared and avoided. But it had spread throughout Australia, principally as cladding for low-cost houses.
When fragments of it began showing up in mulch across NSW, in schools and hospitals and parks, it sparked the biggest investigation ever mounted by that state's Environmental Protection Authority.
Gardens and playgrounds have been taped off and tonnes of the mulch removed. Despite this huge effort, assurances have been given that the risk to the public is low.
Some experts have even said the fuss over small amounts of bonded asbestos turning up in mulch has been an overreaction. But being safe not sorry is understandable, especially seeing some sites have turned up the much more dangerous friable asbestos.
That caution, however, does not extend to other so-called "miracle" substances that have become pervasive in modern life.
That compostable takeaway container, for instance, might make you feel fuzzy about protecting the environment from plastics. But chances are it's been treated with a type of PFAS, a chemical used to make paper greaseproof and water-resistant.
A growing body of evidence links PFAS chemicals - which don't break down - to cancer, thyroid and liver problems and even birth defects yet we happily eat food wrapped in them and drink from containers lined with them. Studies have shown that the chemicals designed to keep the burger grease and sauce in the wrapper can be ingested into the human body.
It's not only humans at risk from forever PFAS chemicals. They've been found in the blood of animals around the world, even polar bears. Last year, a review of more than 100 peer-reviewed studies of PFAS contamination in animals found 330 species of animals had been affected.
In the US, food packaging companies are reducing the use of some kinds of PFAS but the chemical is still widely used in manufacturing. Chances are you're exposing yourself using that non-stick wok in your kitchen which is coated with a type of PFAS.
While the recent focus has been on asbestos, the waste industry has been concerned for some time about PFAS making its way into compost. Peter Wadewitz, chair of the Australian Organics Recycling Association, says the only way to keep the forever chemicals out of the organics recycling stream is to limit its use at the head of the supply chain in the first place.
"Restricting the use of PFAS is the only way to reduce its presence in our waste streams because once it is present then the genie is already out of the bottle," he told the Waste Management Review last year, in an article calling for more realistic regulation of PFAS in organic recycling products.
When dangerous levels of PFAS were detected in groundwater at the site of Western Sydney University's planned centre of excellence, the EPA said the chemical was likely to have come from contaminated landfill rather than the RAAF base at Richmond, which had used firefighting foam containing the chemical. The contamination was so bad the site for the centre had to be abandoned.
While we should be concerned about asbestos turning up in our parks and gardens, we should not lose sight of the other dangers that lurk in the environment, the legacy of "miracle" products which have turned out to be curses.
