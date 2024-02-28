Asbestos not the only miracle product that became a curse

Sue writes: "Benefits of working from home keep coming to light: the need for less office space, the reduction in sick days taken/needed, less demand on public transport and other infrastructure, the possibility of converting office space into much needed housing. So why does big business want white collar workers back in the office? Is it a control issue? To my mind, it is unfortunate that there are not more opportunities for alternative working conditions. One of the benefits of COVID has been that there is less pressure to attend work when you 'just have a cold', and a much greater appreciation of the consequences of spreading illness. Being able to work at home when sick rather than spreading your illness, is a social benefit we should all be appreciative of. I enjoy my daily exposure to the Echidna and hope your dose of COVID passes easily."

