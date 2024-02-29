Heading to the movies this weekend? Here's what on in Canberra

Farzaneh (Taraneh Alidoosti) spots a man on a city bus who looks like her husband, Jalal (Navid Mohammadzadeh), and follows him to an unfamiliar building where he enters an apartment to meet with another woman. She is convinced she's caught him in an affair but he says he was away at the time. Then Jalal decides to check out the house for himself. English subtitles.

