Heading to the movies this weekend? Here's what on in Canberra

The Sanctuary City crime rate is at an all-time low, and Combat Wombat is now expected to spend her days helping unclog drains. But when evil tech genius Lenny Glick threatens to trap the whole city in a "perfect" metaverse simulation, Combat Wombat and her sidekick Sweetie (pictured) must work together to save the day.
In the conclusion of this adaptation of Frank Herbert's novel, Duke Paul Atreides joins the Fremen and begins a spiritual and martial journey to become the leader Muad'dib. He is also trying to prevent the future he's witnessed: a Holy War in his name, spreading throughout the known universe.
Two of the four daughters of Tunisian woman Olfa disappear. To fill their absence, director Kaouther Ben Hania calls upon professional actors and sets up an extraordinary film mechanism to unveil the story. English subtitles.
Farzaneh (Taraneh Alidoosti) spots a man on a city bus who looks like her husband, Jalal (Navid Mohammadzadeh), and follows him to an unfamiliar building where he enters an apartment to meet with another woman. She is convinced she's caught him in an affair but he says he was away at the time. Then Jalal decides to check out the house for himself. English subtitles.
This film is like an aesthetic mash-up of 1990s urban queer cinema spliced into the smart crime kook of the Raising Arizona-era Coen Brothers. Cris Kennedy.
This sequel to The Dry is messier than its predecessor but still has a decent mystery, with a woman missing in the Victorian mountains, and the story takes some enjoyable twists and turns. Jess Layt
This devastating drama set in Rudolf Hoss's home next to Auschwitz-Birkenau is powerful in its restraint, the horror taking place off screen. Jane Freebury
