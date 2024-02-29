The Canberra Times
Heading to the movies this weekend? Here's what on in Canberra

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
February 29 2024 - 12:00pm
A scene from Combat Wombat: Back 2 Back. Picture supplied
Combat Wombat Back 2 Back (PG, 81 minutes):

The Sanctuary City crime rate is at an all-time low, and Combat Wombat is now expected to spend her days helping unclog drains. But when evil tech genius Lenny Glick threatens to trap the whole city in a "perfect" metaverse simulation, Combat Wombat and her sidekick Sweetie (pictured) must work together to save the day.

