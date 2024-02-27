Police renew calls for information two years after death of Queanbeyan man Jyle Molloy

Police and family have renewed their appeals for information on the hit and run that killed Queanbeyan man Jyle Molloy on the second anniversary of his death.
The 28-year-old died after he was hit by vehicle on Pialligo Avenue heading towards Queanbeyan at around 11pm on February 27, 2022.
Police said Mr Molloy was picked up by a dark coloured sedan on Morshead Drive before 11.00pm that evening, as shown on previously released dash-cam footage.
He got out of the car a short time after and was walking along Pialligo Avenue when he was struck by a car and killed.
Police identified a white Toyota 4WD in the area after reviewing CCTV footage.
Two years on, ACT policing major collision team investigators are continuing the probe into his death.
Senior Constable Will Stevenson said on the second anniversary, police were repeating their calls for anyone with information to come forward.
"Jyle was a much loved and loving member of our community, and it is important that we discover what happened to him that night two years ago," he said.
"Think about how you would feel if you lost your own child or loved one and not have answers. Then also knowing that there are people in the community that can help, but are unwilling to. It doesn't leave them with great faith in humanity and makes a tragic situation worse.
"Any information, no matter how big or small, could be the piece that we need to ultimately discover what happened to Jyle."
Police believe it is likely the occupants of the dark coloured sedan were the last to see Mr Molloy alive.
They have urged those who were in the dark and white vehicles to come forward instead of waiting for police to knock on the door.
"Anyone who saw Jyle on the evening of 27 February two years ago anywhere between Russell and Pialligo, or was travelling eastbound on Pialligo Avenue, towards Queanbeyan, should contact police," they said.
Police are also hoping the message reaches those outside of the ACT as Canberra hosted the Red Hot Summer Tour concert that evening.
They said interstate visitors may have been leaving Canberra via Pialligo Avenue around this time.
In a statement, Mr Molloy's family pleaded with the community to help bring justice for their loved one.
"We love Jyle beyond measure and miss him endlessly. As a family, we struggle through each day, heavily grieving the loss of Jyle. Our hearts will forever ache for our son, brother, uncle, partner, and missing piece of our family," they said.
"Due to this heinous act, our family will never be the same. We know someone out there knows something - please do the right thing and speak up.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website, quoting 7045713. Information can be provided anonymously.
