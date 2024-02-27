Accused dark web plotter admits inciting to murder parents

A daughter accused of a dark web inheritance plot has admitted to inciting another person to murder her parents.
The 29-year-old woman was set to stand trial next week, but instead pleaded guilty to two counts of incitement to murder in the ACT Supreme Court on Tuesday.
The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, remains on bail.
While facts of the case are yet to be agreed, it was previously alleged her parents' estates were worth about $8 million at the time of her crimes in 2020, when the woman was in dire financial straits with just $2.36 to her name.
She stood to collect one-third of her parents' wealth if they died, according to prosecutors, who had alleged she stole $35,000 from them by transferring herself money from their accounts without permission.
The woman then allegedly accessed a dark web forum called The Sinaloa Cartel Marketplace and offered $20,000 to have her parents killed.
She allegedly entered into an agreement to pay a forum administrator, "Juan", half the fee upfront and then provide the balance when she received her inheritance.
Journalists researching the dark web stumbled across the alleged plot and alerted police, who believe "Juan" was a scammer with no intention of murdering anyone.
The case is set to go before a registrar later this week when a date may be set for the start of sentencing.
