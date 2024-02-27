ACT public schools do away with paper permission slips

The days of paper permission slips will be over as the ACT public schools prepare to roll out an online parent portal.
The new platform promises to be a single, secure platform for parents to send and receive key information with their child's school.
Parents will be able to use it to tell their school if their child is sick, to book parent-teacher interviews and to receive academic reports and newsletters.
Parents can also use the portal to communicate with their child's teacher, see their child's timetable, get daily notices of school activities, update contact details and make payments.
The portal was initially rolled out at Belconnen High School, Hawker College, Florey Primary, Margaret Hendry School, Giralang Primary, Fraser Primary, Aranda Primary, Macquarie Primary and Kaleen Primary in term 4, 2023.
It will now be rolled out in all schools gradually by term 2.
Minister for Education and Youth Affairs Yvette Berry said the Parent Portal would make it easier for families to engage with their school by housing key information on one system.
"Families with students from preschool through to year 12 will be able to utilise this new platform," Ms Berry said.
"Initially, the Parent Portal will complement existing school communication channels. Eventually, it will be the key online communication tool used by all ACT public schools."
Parents were impressed in a recent demonstration of the portal, ACT Council of Parents & Citizens Associations executive officer Veronica Elliott said.
"Parents will be cheering to not have to dig through school bags for lost notes," Ms Elliott said.
School office staff will be able to assist parents and carers who can't access the online tool or need assistance due to language or other barriers.
