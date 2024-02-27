Five men allegedly assaulted 55yo who complained about loud music

A group of five men assaulted someone who complained about their loud music, police say.
ACT Policing said they received a report a group assaulted of a 55-year-old man on December 25 last year, at about 9.10pm.
"[The] man approached a group of men playing loud music from their car on Macquarie Street, Barton," police said.
"The group allegedly assaulted the man before fleeing the scene."
The five men returned shortly, entering a hotel room nearby.
CCTV footage provided by police shows five men walking up stairs.
ACT police are seeking anyone who can help them identify any of the men.
"Anyone who can assist in identifying the men is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website," police said.
"Please quote reference number 7629555. Information can be provided anonymously."
