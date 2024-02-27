'Can never happen again': questions on police gun safety after bodies found

Gun safety processes within the NSW Police force are being reviewed after the alleged double murder of a Sydney couple by an officer using his police-issued firearm.
Police said two bodies, believed to be Jesse Baird, 26, and Luke Davies, 29, were found inside surf bags at the fence line of a rural property in Bungonia, 30 kilometres south-east of Goulburn.
Following the heartbreaking discovery, families of the victims, Jesse Baird and Luke Davies, were brought to the scene by police on Tuesday afternoon.
NSW police announced they had made a breakthrough on locating the missing bodies of the Sydney couple on Tuesday afternoon after speaking with accused killer, constable Beau Lamarre-Condon, 28, at Silverwater prison.
Police had said previously the alleged murderer was not co-operating with inquiries.
Police said they found bodies in two surfboard bags covered in debris at a property in the Southern Tablelands on February 27 at about 1pm.
"They were covered in debris, the state of the bodies won't be known yet until an examination," Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty said.
The property is located on Jerrara Road in Bungonia, 30 kilometres south-east of Goulburn.
The senior constable is accused of using his police-issued firearm in the killing before disposing of the couple's bloodied items in a skip bin at Cronulla, not far from Grays Point.
NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb has faced questions on police procedures relating to gun safety.
"We're in this position that a police firearm was used and that can never happen again," she told reporters on Tuesday.
"So we've got to look to ways to mitigate that risk in whatever way we can."
A critical incident was declared following the alleged murders, meaning it will be investigated by police internally and reviewed by the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission.
Ms Webb said a senior officer from Victoria Police would also be commissioned to conduct a review of NSW Police systems relating to guns.
"Victoria Police, simply by its size, the nature of their policing responsibility and the type of policing operations they conduct and some lessons they've learned, I think we can learn from them," she said.
Asked if more safeguards were needed in relation to police accessing firearms, Ms Webb agreed.
"We don't want this to happen again, we need to understand how this happened," she said.
Police said Lamarre-Condon had been working as a police officer for a specialist command until February 20 when he called in sick to work.
He was arrested on February 23 when he turned himself in at Bondi Police Station and has been suspended without pay.
Police divers spent hours searching dams on a separate property nearby, on Hazelton Road, on February 26.
The vacant rural property was searched for two days and a small boat was taken away, presumably for forensic testing.
A friend of Lamarre-Condon told police she was with the constable on February 21 - two days after the alleged shooting - and the pair drove to the rural property together.
The friend told officers she was unaware of the alleged murders and waited outside the property for 30 minutes before Lamarre-Condon returned and they drove back to Sydney.
Police allege Lamarre-Condon acted alone but divulged "partial admissions" to others before handing himself in, having travelled more than 1000 kilometres from Sydney to Bungonia and Newcastle in a rented van during his attempts to cover up the crimes.
Detective Doherty said police would allege in court that Lamarre-Condon had previously been in "some sort of relationship" with Mr Baird, a 26-year-old former TV presenter.
Mr Davies, a 29-year-old Qantas flight attendant, was the new partner of Mr Baird.
with AAP
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.