A baffling season defied the dire predictions

Sue writes: "Our governments do little to protect us from exposure to harmful chemicals until they have their collective noses rubbed into the fact that the chemicals are harmful. What they can avoid knowing they can't be held responsible for. The lower you are on the social totem pole, the less likely you are to be protected. Unlike big business we ordinary folk can not make large-scale contributions to the political coffers, nor are we in a position to challenge the big business spin which insists all these things are wonderful. The facts were out there about asbestos well before the 60s."