Sharp and subversively funny satire packs a potent narrative

Meanwhile, as he's going through this sort of identity crisis and dealing with the internal fall-out of being a massive hypocrite, Monk has got quite a bit going on in his personal life. His mother (an understated and devastating performance by Leslie Uggams, Deadpool) is in ill health and needs to be moved to a care facility, which will put financial pressure on her three children, Monk, daughter Lisa (a delightful Tracee Ellis Ross) and son Clifford (Brown).