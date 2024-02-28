'We have been done over,' Lidia Thorpe in middle of Senate mayhem

Katy Gallagher has accused independent Senator Lidia Thorpe of "unparliamentary conduct" after chaotic shouting and defying orders in the Senate.
But the Victorian pressed on a day later, delivering a speech over the death in custody of her first cousin Josh Kerr.
"Not one person has ever been held responsible or accountable for one black death in custody in this country. Not one person. When does it end?" she told the Senate.
"97 per cent of us are wiped out. What are ya, trying to wipe the rest of us out?"
Senator Thorpe, who was waiting in the chamber to deliver the speech late on Tuesday, was livid over the time given for adjournment speeches, accusing acting Senate president Louise Pratt of being "asleep" or not paying attention in the chair. She also tried to raise points of order and shouted "We have been done over!" as she expressed outrage.
"Wake up! Wake up!" she shouted. Senator Pratt responded: "Senator Thorpe, I've been listening intently to the speeches before me." And then Senator Thorpe burst with, "No, you have not!"
The outbursts led the Senate to be adjourned earlier than expected.
The adjournment or closing speeches, on any subject, take place just before the chamber adjourns for the evening. Before the speeches, the government was jubilant as it had passed, with Coalition support, its stage three tax cuts amendments.
But around 8.40 pm, there was shouting, defying orders, and confusion over the length of time given to speeches. Some senators indicated they had waited for over an hour in line. It got to a point where President Sue Lines was called into the chamber, and under excessive shouting from Senator Thorpe, it was ruled that she "no longer be heard".
"I was watching that. I went into the chamber. It was very unseemly. There was a lot of unparliamentary conduct from Senator Thorpe," Senator Gallagher, the Manager of Government Business, told RN Breakfast.
"I've tried to reach out to her and speak to her about that, to listen to her concerns. Unfortunately, I haven't been able to do that. Senator Pratt was doing a very difficult job trying to maintain appropriate conduct in the chamber. I don't accept Senator Thorpe's version of that."
Senator Thorpe was not the only senator confused about what was happening with opportunities to speak on Tuesday night. Liberal senators Maria Kovacic and Paul Scarr also queried what was going on.
Despite being told to sit down so Labor senator Helen Polley could finish her speech, Senator Thorpe continued to shout out the speech she had planned to give about her cousin, a Yorta Yorta and Gunnaikurnai man.
She was sharing her aunt's description of Mr Kerr's last words to her, "Yeah, Mum. I'll come home," when she was cut off with a ruling that the Senate be adjourned.
"I'm speaking with the government to sort this, and make sure the rules are followed and communicated in future," she said in a statement.
"And I'll be giving that speech about my cousin Josh today - the story of what happened to him needs to be heard."
Senator Gallagher said the late night fracas in the chamber doesn't show the Senate in a great light "and we hope for better".
"We all turn up to work to work hard and then we have episodes like this that are most unfortunate. I expect there'll be some discussions about that today," she said.
