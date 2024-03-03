Comedy without the 'C' word in Canberra

Some shows have already sold out including journalist Annabelle Crabbe's comedy debut and British comedian Fern Brady's act, but there are still many more to explore. From overseas there will be, among others, Malaysian viral sensation Dr Jason Leong and New Zealanders Ray O'Leary and Melanie Bracewell (Have You Been Paying Attention?) as well as British comedians Ed Byrne and Mark Simmons. Described as a man who can make a punchline out of anyone's hobby, Simmons is making his Canberra debut.