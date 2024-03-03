Comedy without the 'C' word in Canberra

Don't expect to hear the "C" word much at this year's Canberra Comedy Festival.
No, we're not talking about that one - no promises there.
"One subject people aren't interested in any more is COVID," the festival's associate director, James Stevenson, says.
"People are doing things, going to things, things are happening to them."
So there is plenty to talk and laugh about.
Stevenson says this year's festival "will be the biggest program we've ever had" - 60-odd performers or groups (some very odd) and about 70 shows.
Well-established comedians such as Irishman Jimeoin, Gruen host Wil Anderson and Thank God You're Here's Celia Pacquola are coming to town but they're only three of the dozens of Canberran, Australian and international acts who will perform in several venues including the Canberra Theatre Centre, The Street Theatre, Kambri Cultural Centre and Tuggeranong Arts Centre.
Some shows have already sold out including journalist Annabelle Crabbe's comedy debut and British comedian Fern Brady's act, but there are still many more to explore. From overseas there will be, among others, Malaysian viral sensation Dr Jason Leong and New Zealanders Ray O'Leary and Melanie Bracewell (Have You Been Paying Attention?) as well as British comedians Ed Byrne and Mark Simmons. Described as a man who can make a punchline out of anyone's hobby, Simmons is making his Canberra debut.
Comedians with past or current Canberra links include the deadpan Nick Schuller and Laura Johnston, whose show combines sketches, stand-up and musical comedy.
Sh!t-faced Shakespeare returns, adding an inebriated actor to enhance, or possibly destroy, a classic play (in this case Macbeth) and Wankernomics has The Anti-Experts showing audience members how to gwt ahead at work by being an annoying wanker.
The young, vibrant mother and electrician Caitlin Maggs will team up with Sarah Stewart, who's been a wife and midwife for 40 years, to talk about the Before and After of life, love and menopause.
And there will be Akmal, Dave Thornton, Claire Hooper, Lizzy Hoo, Nazeem Hussain and many more.
While most of the acts are aimed at older audiences, for younger folk there's the Clean Comedy Spectacular, as well as a cartoon workshop for kids and Class Clowns, showcasing the next generation of comedians.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.