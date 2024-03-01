Weighty questions over quick-fix obesity cure

Jennifer writes: "With multiple interacting dynamic variables determining the weather, predicting future weather is like predicting what a human being is likely to do in the future. Not easy. Always involves uncertainty, as all the variables feeding into the situation (and thus the outcome) may change. When any one variable changes, it can cause a dramatic shift in the outcome, while if many variables change, prediction becomes a re-estimation (via modelling) of how all these things may interact to cause many possible scenarios. Then it's necessary to decide which is most likely, with this shifting as more information becomes available. There have been a couple of brilliant articles explaining how the changes to sea temperature, land temperature and numerous other things have brought us to this point, while chaos theory shows that when many variables change just a little, outcomes can change dramatically and that's what we expect with climate change."