Does this mean public servants will be properly compensated for workplace injuries?

Comcare subsequently sought to recover more than half of this sum (representing payments it had made to Friend over the course of her injury), using its clawback powers, on the basis that the settlement constituted damages "in respect of an injury" that was barred under the SRC Act. It was a landmark legal challenge and left many public servants seeking to resolve workplace injury disputes in a position of uncertainty. It also had considerable public policy implications - as we had asked in a prior column, "Does Comcare allow the Commonwealth to discriminate with impunity?"