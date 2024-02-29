Mandated return-to-office decisions benefit no one

The issue, though, is mandating peoples' attendance. Why? Because one size fits no one. The exact number of days people might need to use the office will vary depending on their work style, their team, their customers,= and the type of the work they do. And those needs might shift each week. So, the idea of saying everyone, whether you're Johnny the sales rep, or Krishna from accounting, or Martha the software developer, should be in the office on the same days at the same time is ridiculous. And it will see productivity take a hit.