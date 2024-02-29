The Canberra Times
Home/News/Business
Opinion

Mandated return-to-office decisions benefit no one

By Ben Hamer
March 1 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The return-to-office (RTO) movement has been building as the odd chief executive was either brave or stupid (you decide) enough to force their people to face the commute and head back into the office. And now it seems like the mandated return to office is about to head into hyperdrive.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Business

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.