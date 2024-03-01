Australia hopes to co-host COP31 but do we have what it takes?

Two more climate summits are still to be held before Australia would co-host COP31: one in Azerbaijan at the end of this year and another in Brazil in 2025. COP30 in Brazil is supposed to be a major summit, with countries expected to ramp up their nationally determined targets for climate action. To date, commitments from countries have largely been insufficient, putting the world on a global warming trajectory well above the 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold. Australia and the Pacific as an "Oceanic Alliance" could play a strong role in pushing countries to strengthen their pledges before the end of the critical decade for climate action in 2030.