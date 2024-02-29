Sure, things are better than the Abbott days. But they're not exactly good

This week, the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) published a list of companies with more than 100 employees and the results were wild. Apparently women don't want to work in high-powered jobs, construction or banking. Now I've done my best to find the gender pay gaps for either the Liberal Party or the Labor Party (not the politicians but the organisational arms) but they haven't made the list. It's probably to do with the deliberate chaos of having smaller state organisations so they never get to the 100 employees needed to make the WGEA list. Right now, at least in NSW, the Liberals have a male president, Jason Falinski, and as far as I can hear, the only names being touted to replace him are men. In Victoria, it's also a bloke. Also in Queensland. The Australian Labor Party has 16 officials in the national and state offices, of whom seven are women. So let's see what's happening with the Liberal Party's political arm.