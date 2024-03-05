Luxe surf and turf at Botswana Butchery in a very adult setting

If you're a fan of the old surf and turf then I suggest you get yourself into Botswana Butchery, for the restaurant takes steak and seafood to the next level. Literally, the restaurant is huge.
Across two levels it seats 200 guests, there's floor-to-ceiling windows, a focal staircase, plush velvet and leather banquette seating. There's a corporate vibe to Botswana via designer Charlotte Spary. It's definitely a place for adults.
And it's a very adult menu. Divided into different sections: Raw Bar, Signature Charcuterie, Entrees, Mains, From the Ocean, Salads and Sides, and the From the Butcher's Block section the Botswana brand has built its reputation on.
Canberra is the fifth location for Botswana, first opening in Queenstown, New Zealand, in 2008, there are now restaurants in Auckland, Sydney and Melbourne.
Angel Fernandez is Canberra's culinary director. He's passionate about meat, in charge of the flame grill in the kitchen that's burning local Ironbark, keen to discuss the process of dry-aging and the outcomes it has for different cuts of beef.
On The Butcher's Block you might find a lot of cuts to share. And it's good to see locally sourced meat too. There's a 1.4kg Gundagai slow-roasted lamb shoulder, a Kinross lamb rack from Holbrook.
If you really want to lash out, find some friends to share the 1.6kg Jacks Creek wagyu tomahawk. It's $390 but would serve about eight reasonably hungry people.
Add in some seafood, there's market price fish, prawns, half-shell scallops and lobster and freshly shucked oysters served natural or a sherry shallot mignonette, or luxe it up with a splash of caviar.
Try the signature snapper ceviche with sweet potato and Andean corn.
Upstairs there's a selection of lush private dining rooms with flexible configurations that seat eight to 14 people. And there are customised banquet menus for groups of 10 or more across the whole restaurant which offers private spaces in each corner..
The wine list has been curated by group sommelier Piers Haszard and Canberra bar manager Kevin Moquet is on hand to mix cocktails.
There are more than 1200 labels on the drinks list and it's great to see some Canberra District wines there, and smaller vignerons. The restaurant also showcases its New Zealand roots with an in-depth offering of Central Otago pinot noir.
Restaurant manager James Fabre has two decades of experience in hospitality, fresh from running his own business in Japan. He's proud of how the restaurant has grown even in the short time since it's been open since late January.
From the moment you walk through the front doors, where the handles are stylised meat cleavers, you know what the focus is here.
