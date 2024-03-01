Club swindler's 'breathtaking, groundless, inexcusable entitlement'

A man's "systemic" thefts of $23,000 from a soccer club were "conducted with a breathtaking level of groundless, inexcusable entitlement".
The swindler, Aaron David Alexander, 52, has avoided further time behind bars, with a court finding he "experienced a very public fall from grace" when his crimes were first revealed.
After a protracted legal saga, Alexander, a former president of Gungahlin United Football Club, was found guilty of stealing more than $23,546 from the non-profit.
The 48 counts of theft occurred over more than seven months between December 2017 and July 2018.
In the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday, magistrate Glenn Theakston sentenced Alexander to prison, to be wholly suspended upon entering into a good behaviour order for 24 months.
Alexander, who previously spent 14 days in jail while on remand, is also required to complete 160 hours of community service.
Mr Theakston said the thefts from the volunteer-run club were "conducted with a breathtaking level of groundless, inexcusable entitlement".
The court heard the former president had used almost $9000 of club money to make payments to lease a Land Rover Defender.
He also transferred about $13,500 to his personal and business bank accounts, among other thefts.
The magistrate found there was no clear motivation for the crimes, but previous lease payments on the Land Rover had been missed.
"The offender had many opportunities to reconsider and cease the conduct but instead he continued," Mr Theakston said.
"[Alexander] from time to time spontaneously used the clubs funds for his own purposes."
The court heard Alexander had been described as previously holding executive positions in information and computer technology organisations.
Mr Theakston found this "good character" allowed him to "assume the role of president and commit the offences".
The magistrate said non-profit clubs were "vulnerable for exploitation" because they have "a heavy reliance on good will, cooperation and trust".
"As what happened here a charismatic person can engender confidence ... and then exploit," Mr Theakston stated.
The court heard Alexander told a report author he "didn't realise his actions were illegal".
Alexander, a US citizen, may be deported but Mr Theakston found this was difficult to take into account because it simply remained "a possibility".
A victim impact statement, tendered to court on behalf of the club earlier this week, said the crimes not only resulted in financial hardship but had "a profound impact on the mental wellbeing of volunteers and their families".
The club has "lost face" with its "name in tatters" and volunteers subject to abuse, the statement said.
"While his theft may have provided him with a few months of lavish living, it has created years on anguish for the club he betrayed."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.