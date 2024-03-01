The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Age of the Dragon

What will our future warships do?

Bradley Perrett
By Bradley Perrett
Updated March 1 2024 - 3:06pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

What are all these new warships for? The government says our fleet of combat vessels will rise from 11 now to 26 in the 2040s, but what, exactly, are they supposed to do for us?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Perrett

Bradley Perrett

Columnist

Bradley Perrett is a regular ACM columnist with a focus on Australia's relationship with China, covering defence, strategy, trade, economics and domestic policy. He was based in Beijing as a journalist from 2004 to 2020.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.