It's time to stop putting lipstick on pork-barrelling pigs

This makes Haines' idea for a joint parliamentary committee to publicly scrutinise grants administration a necessary one. Over the past few years, we have seen Labor senator Deb O'Neill and Greens senator Barbara Pocock effectively use Senate committee inquiries to publicly and forensically scrutinise and hold to account the big consulting firms after the PwC scandal. Corruption thrives in the dark. Sunlight is the best disinfectant and public scrutiny not only brings these issues into the spotlight, it helps restore the public's confidence in our democratic systems, a precious resource that serious and systemic corruption erodes over time.