The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

It's time to stop putting lipstick on pork-barrelling pigs

Ebony Bennett
By Ebony Bennett
March 2 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Politicians Bob Katter and Andrew Wilkie dressed up as pigs this week in a memorable stunt in Parliament to draw attention to excessive supermarket profits. But it's not only the cost of pork roast in the headlines. The cost of pork-barrelling has also been in the spotlight thanks to a private members' bill from independent MP Helen Haines.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ebony Bennett

Ebony Bennett

Canberra Times columnist

Ebony Bennett is deputy director for The Australia Institute and a former Greens media advisor and a regular columnist for The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.