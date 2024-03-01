The Canberra Times
Meta announces it will no longer pay for Australian news

Justine Landis-Hanley
By Justine Landis-Hanley
Updated March 1 2024 - 2:19pm, first published 1:23pm
Facebook's parent company, Meta, will no longer pay for news content across a number of jurisdictions, in a major funding blow to Australian news providers.

Justine Landis-Hanley

Federal politics and public sector reporter

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter at The Canberra Times, with an interest in integrity, regulation, and social services. Contact me with tips and feedback at justine.landishanley@canberratimes.com.au.

