Meta announces it will no longer pay for Australian news

Facebook's parent company, Meta, will no longer pay for news content across a number of jurisdictions, in a major funding blow to Australian news providers.
Media companies, including ACM, the publisher of this masthead, struck deals with Facebook in 2021 to publish news coverage via Facebook News, a separate feed containing only news.
But from early April, Meta will shut down Facebook news in Australia, the company wrote in an online post, following a similar decision in Germany, France and the UK last year.
While Meta will honour existing Facebook News agreements, ACM understands these agreements will not be renewed.
The move sets up a fight between the global tech company and the Albanese government, the latter of whom are now seeking advice from Treasury and the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.
In a statement, Communications Minister Michelle Rowland and Assistant Treasurer Stephan Jones said that the decision "removes a significant source of revenue for Australian news media businesses".
"Australian news publishers deserve fair compensation for the content they provide," the statement read.
"The Australian government is committed to the News Media Bargaining Code and is seeking advice from Treasury and the ACCC on next steps.
"We will now work through all available options under the News Media Bargaining Code.
"The government will continue to engage with news publishers and platforms through this process."
More to come...
