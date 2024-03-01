Thunder or the Comets? ACT govt weighs into Canberra Big Bash debate

The ACT government says it will still negotiate with Cricket NSW in a bid to have the Sydney Thunder play games in Canberra for the foreseeable despite the state opposing a standalone Big Bash bid.
The capital's hopes of gaining an expansion licence for the Twenty20 competition has sparked debate in cricket circles, with NSW and Victoria voicing their resistance to any such move.
Cricket Australia is considering a plan to grow the Big Bash, with Canberra the leading contender to be added after years of banging on the door and 24 years after the Comets were booted out of the domestic one-day competition.
But the timeline for a decision or getting the team started remains unclear, with the government keen to ensure top-level cricket content at Manuka irrespective of the decision.
The ACT has lodged its bid for international matches - including another Test match - as part of Cricket Australia's expression of interest phase, while ACT Sport Minister Yvette Berry said negotiations were ongoing about the Thunder returning later this year.
The Thunder played two of five home games in Canberra last season as part of a lucrative financial deal with the government.
Asked if the government had given a financial commitment to Canberra's Big Bash bid, Berry said: "Not at this time.
"The ACT government is aware of Cricket ACT's intentions to bid for a BBL licence and is supportive of a team being established in Canberra."
"Since 2018-19, the territory has held an agreement with Cricket NSW to secure Canberra-based Sydney Thunder "home game" content, with a firm fan base growing here for the Thunder.
"The territory is in productive conversations with Cricket Australia and Cricket NSW about the Thunder and the 2024-25 BBL season."
Cricket NSW and Cricket Victoria, however, are lukewarm on the idea of adding a team in Canberra because they say it will affect player numbers and the game can't rely on government support.
But the irony of those comments have not been lost on the Canberra cricket community given players from the capital region are spread around major states, and the Thunder relied heavily on ACT funding to prop up its operations.
Asked about reservations from Victoria and NSW, Berry said: "Cricket Australia released its five-year strategic plan, Where the Game Grows in 2022. Within the strategy, Cricket Australia states its intention to grow the domestic Big Bash League and Women's Big Bash League to enhance its domestic competitions.
"There continues to be aspirations within the local Canberra cricket community for the ACT to have a larger role in the national cricket landscape, including ACT representation at the elite level and a greater, or more frequent, share of elite content.
"Canberra's capability to host elite level cricket is proven, providing exposure of this content to a fan base in the territory and surrounding region. Expansion is a matter for Cricket Australia, however we remain supportive of this level of elite cricket content in the territory."
