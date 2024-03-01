Candlelight concerts pay tribute to Taylor, Ed, Coldplay and Pink Floyd

If you missed seeing Taylor Swift in Australia, this may be a nice alternative.
Think Taylor's music played by a string quartet under the glow of candlelight at the National Gallery of Australia.
Candlelight: Tribute to Taylor Swift at NGA is on Friday, April 19 at 6.30pm.
Held in the James Fairfax Theatre, the 65-minute event will include Swift hits reimagined as classical music including You Belong With Me, Shake It Off, Willow and Anti-Hero.
All softly lit by thousands of candles.
Candlelight Concerts is a worldwide phenomenon.
They were created by entertainment group Fever "aimed at democratising the access to classical music".
Other Candlelight Concerts are planned for Canberra at the NGA.
A tribute to the music of Ed Sheeran will be held there later this month and in April.
There will also be a Candlelight Concerts in Canberra celebrating the best of Pink Floyd and Coldplay and Imagine Dragons.
"This innovative format represents a unique live musical experience through a varied offer of programs to meet all tastes, played by local musicians in emblematic venues, with the space and performers illuminated by thousands of candles," Fever says.
"Candlelight was initially conceived as a classical music series with concerts featuring works from the greatest composers, such as Vivaldi, Mozart and Chopin.
"Now, the ever-growing list of programs include a wide variety of themes and genes, including tributes to contemporary artists such as Queen, ABBA, Coldplay and Ed Sheeran, as well as shows dedicated to anime, movie soundtracks and many more."
Tickets are NOT available from the National Gallery.
All tickets must be pre-purchased through the app or website feverup.com.
Guests must be aged at least eight to attend and anyone aged under 16 needs to be accompanied by an adult.
The string quartet is playing courtesy of Phoenix Collective.
