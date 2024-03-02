The violent death of a star and why it happens

This outward resistance is extremely strong, but not impossible to overcome. The strength of a star's gravitational pull depends on its mass, and if the star weighs about 1.4 times the mass of our own Sun, gravity will be strong enough to overcome the electrons' outward resistance, resulting in a runaway nuclear explosion. White dwarf stars usually weigh less than this mass, but they can be tipped over the line if they are able to pull the gas from a nearby star, or if they collide with another white dwarf.