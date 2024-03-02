Driver allegedly forced partner into his Tesla and assaulted her

The driver of a white Tesla who is accused of choking and assaulting his partner after forcing her into the car, is wanted by police.
ACT Policing said the woman walked to the Nullarbor Avenue light rail stop, from a house in Franklin, on Thursday, 29 February.
The Tesla driver bearing ACT registration YQC69P, arrived at the stop about 5pm and asked the woman to get into the car.
Police said the woman did what he asked after a short conversation. The man then allegedly began driving away while the passenger side door was still open.
Police have accused the driver of confining the woman in the car while he drove around Gungahlin. They alleged he has also assaulted the woman a number of times during this time by strangling and injuring her.
At one point, the car allegedly stopped on the side of the road near Haydon Drive, in Bruce, where both people stepped out of the car. Police said they got back inside the car after a few minutes and drove to Gungahlin again.
Police allege the man took the woman to his house and she was only able to leave about 7.30pm, when she went to a friend's house and contacted police.
The next day, ACT Policing officers were patrolling in Gungahlin about 11.10am when they arrested the man after they saw him driving the white Tesla.
The man appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court on Saturday, 2 March and faces charges of forcible confinement, choking, suffocating or strangling another person, and recklessly inflicting actual bodily harm.
Police said the woman may have called out to people for help whilst in the car, and want to speak to anyone who may have seen her.
"Police would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or the Tesla vehicle being driven in Gungahlin or Belconnen on Thursday, 29 February," ACT Policing said.
"Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote 7687406. Information can be provided anonymously."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.