'I would love to sign her': Raiders look to create USA signing history

The Canberra Raiders are set to roll the Las Vegas dice on signing the first USA player from the inaugural NRL combine.
Raiders chief executive Don Furner spoke to US rugby union representative Liz Tafuna at the combine on Sunday and was keen to bring her into the Green Machine's NRLW program.
Furner sent Tafuna's highlights to Canberra NRLW coach Darrin Borthwick with the view to making her one of the first ever signings from the combine.
The Raiders boss said they didn't have room on their NRL list, but felt there was an opportunity to bring Tafuna Down Under.
She's represented the US in both sevens and rugby union.
Furner revealed the Raiders already had a link to Tafuna, with Mackenzie Wiki giving her the tick of approval.
"I spoke to her and said, 'I would love to have you' and she said, 'Yes, I'd be keen'," he told The Daily Telegraph.
"Other clubs might be interested in her, but we would love to get her.
"With Liz, I saw a lovely young girl, I had previously watched her highlights and sent them to our coach Darrin Borthwick and after seeing her today, we would love to offer her an opportunity if she wants to come.
"We have a spot available on our female roster and I will follow up with Liz when we get back to Australia.
"If she is keen to come to Australia, I would love to sign her with the support of our coach.
"We will now continue talks with her. As a club, Canberra would love to sign the first American female player."
