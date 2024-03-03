The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'I would love to sign her': Raiders look to create USA signing history

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated March 3 2024 - 3:44pm, first published 3:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Canberra Raiders are set to roll the Las Vegas dice on signing the first USA player from the inaugural NRL combine.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.