'Still shocked': Agony and ecstasy for North Canberra Gungahlin skipper

With an eight-wicket haul and a nail-biting victory in the ACT Premier Cricket two-day competition, North Canberra Gungahlin captain Nicholas Wood should have been on cloud nine.
But with results in other matches not falling their way, it was a bittersweet Sunday.
"We were hoping for Ginninderra to lose to push for an outright spot to make finals, but they won and it became a dead rubber for us in the end," he said.
"That's cricket. We found out at the first drinks break.
"We made the T20 semi-final and we were disappointed not to make finals in the two-day, but we're a tight group and we'll be back next year."
The skipper took an astounding eight wickets in Western District's first innings, with seven maidens and five opposition batsman out for a duck - two of the golden variety.
Then with the bat Wood helped the tail wag by contributing a handy 27 runs.
"I'm still a bit shocked all that happened," he said. "I've played grade for almost 10 years and this is the first time I've had a game like that. When it's your day, it's your day.
"We had a few quiet ones to celebrate."
In other results, Queanbeyan defeated Tuggeranong by five wickets to remain atop the two-day ladder, Eastlake thumped Weston Creek Molonglo, while ANU couldn't chase down Ginninderra's total.
Despite the two-day campaign ending for North Canberra Gungahlin, Wood said seeing the ACT Comets return was a plus for young talent in the local competition.
"You could see the competitiveness and toughness of the comp was shining more than in previous years," he said.
"It was good to have those players here rather than being in Sydney, and I think it'll get stronger and stronger and will be great for the young guys coming through in the future."
ACT Premier Cricket - Two-day Results, first grade men, round 21
North Canberra Gungahlin 203 and 4-169 bt Western District 164 and 204
Ginninderra 8-(dec)-199 bt ANU158
Queanbeyan 5-188 bt Tuggeranong 186
Eastlake 362 bt Weston Creek Molonglo 3-97
