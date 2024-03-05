Dutton reveals wider than expected frontbench reshuffle

Peter Dutton has revealed a wider than expected frontbench reshuffle, promoting and expanding roles.
The changes include a shift for Luke Howarth to shadow assistant treasurer, a role vacated almost a year ago by Stuart Robert.
The Opposition Leader announced the mid-term changes at a press conference in Queensland while also outlining the Coalition's pre-election nuclear power policy. He said he was strengthening his team with the likes of Melissa McIntosh, Andrew Bragg and Paul Scarr and taking the fight to the Albanese government.
The member for Sturt, James Stevens, has a new role targeting government waste, particularly the numbers of public servants in commonwealth service.
There was no return to the frontbench for Julian Leeser in the Tuesday reshuffle. Mr Leeser resigned over the Liberal position against the Voice to Parliament and will remain on the backbench.
Mr Dutton said his team was "stable and united" and he would "continue focusing on the policy issues that matter. The shadow ministry changes indicate a focus on the economy, energy, cost of living, national security and outer suburban seats.
"There are important changes because they reflect the skill and the depth of capacity and capability that we have within our ranks. It's always tough because there are so many people with the requisite skills to take up positions," Mr Dutton told reporters.
Mr Howarth, a Morrison government junior minister, moves from the defence industry and defence personnel portfolios, which has been added to the main defence portfolio of Andrew Hastie. The role of assistant defence industry and assistant defence personnel spokesperson has gone to "another fighter for our nation", veteran and Townsville PM Phillip Thompson.
In a promotion, Melissa McIntosh, the member for Lindsay, becomes the opposition's spokesperson for energy affordability and spokesperson for Western Sydney.
Mr Dutton said, in a statement, that "Melissa understands the train-wreck of energy policy under Chris Bowen and Anthony Albanese" and "the Coalition has Western Sydney's back, in a way that the government does not".
James Paterson becomes the shadow cabinet secretary, to add to his home affairs and cyber security portfolios.
He said he is honoured.
"I look forward to working with my shadow cabinet colleagues as we continue to develop a comprehensive and ambitious policy agenda to put to the Australian people in the lead up to the federal election," the senator said.
To assist Michael Sukkar on housing policy, Andrew Bragg will become assistant spokesman for home ownership.
"Andrew's astute policy mind and advocacy will stand him in good stead for this critical portfolio area for the Coalition under my leadership," Mr Dutton said.
James Stevens will become the opposition spokesperson for government waste reduction, a role Labor's Pat Conroy used with substantial effect in opposition as the spokesperson for "Labor Waste Watch".
"At a time when the government is spending an additional $209 billion in its recent budgets, employing an additional 10,000 public servants in Canberra, and setting up dodgy off-budget funds, James will be holding the Albanese government to account on its wasteful spending and economic mismanagement," the Liberal leader said.
Paul Scarr will become assistant spokesman for multicultural engagement and Hollie Hughes will become the assistant spokeswoman for mental health and suicide prevention and assistant spokeswoman for the National Disability Insurance Scheme.
It comes three days after the Liberal party's failed attempt to retake the Victorian federal seat of Dunkley in the byelection brought on by the death of sitting Labor member Peta Murphy.
Community worker Jodie Belyea held the seat for the ALP without losing the primary vote. There was a swing of 3.5 per cent to the Liberal's Nathan Conroy on a two-party preferred basis, largely explained by voters returning to the Liberals due to the absence of One Nation and UAP candidates.
The reshuffle was belatedly brought on by the resignation and political retirement of Mr Robert almost a year ago. He was the shadow assistant treasurer and opposition spokesperson on financial services.
