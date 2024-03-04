Toxic boss behaviour not limited by gender

In my own work, as a careers counsellor, I have worked with many women who have suffered workplace aggression at the hands of a female boss, leading to significant lost self-confidence, low self-esteem, increased stress, poor sleep patterns and an increase in mental health harm. It is so often explained away as a woman trying to "make it" in a "man's world", trying to "fit in" with the other, male, managers, trying to be seen as an "pseudo-masculine": in other words, "the patriarchy made her do it."