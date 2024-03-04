Savage 'struggle' to bring X-factor back to the NRL

Xavier Savage is ready to bring his X-factor back to the NRL in 2024.
A few years ago the Queenslander burst onto the scene in green, hyped up to be the most exciting young playmaker in the competition with his electric speed and agility.
But injuries saw Savage fall out of the first grade squad last year and struggle to force his way back into the 17.
He made just one NRL appearance, though when healthy there were flashes of his attacking quality in NSW Cup, scoring 12 tries in 13 games.
With competition for NRL spots wide open at the Raiders this season Savage senses a huge opportunity, and he is desperate for a chance to show he belongs in the NRL full-time no matter where he is on the park.
"I feel like I'm a lot better where I am now than last year," Savage told The Canberra Times ahead of the Raiders' round one clash against the Knights.
"I'm very excited to see where my game goes."
Savage has been touted as a fullback and wing option at the Raiders, though he is happy to play wherever the team needs him.
"I don't really have a preferred position," he said.
"I like anywhere in the outside backs because I can adapt. I had a big season in 2022 and just suffered a couple of injuries last year with my jaw and hamstring.
"It was a really big struggle mentally, but I'm glad I stuck to it and I'm where I'm at now."
Savage has been pushed like never before this pre-season, calling it the "toughest" camp he's been in since joining the Raiders.
Surprise runs up Mount Ainslie tested Savage's mental toughness, but he leaned into the physical challenges thrown at him, knowing it has made him more prepared for the rigours of the NRL.
"It was just getting us to push past our limits," Savage said.
"My mentality has changed a lot with that sort of thing and I really want to use it in-game."
Throughout his time in the capital Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has also pushed Savage to be the best player he can be.
That's sometimes meant stern conversations - as the pair had after the Christmas break where Savage admitted he came back to training in poor shape - but the 21-year-old took his medicine and believes he can win over Stuart with persistent hard work.
"As the boys would agree, Stick is a straightforward person, and I didn't come back very fit after the break," he said.
"It was a lot of eating and not enough running in Cairns and Bali. Bali is probably what got me - the food is too good over there and I was in holiday mode.
"Stick was honest with me with that and he's told me he only gets into me because he knows my potential.
"I've just worked my butt off now for him to see that I'm serious about being a professional player."
NRL round 1: Newcastle Knights v Canberra Raiders, Thursday 8pm at Newcastle.
