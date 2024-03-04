Get a taste of Canberra at this Verity Lane Market food festival

We all know that the Canberra region is home to some wonderful producers and now the team at Verity Lane Market is going to showcase local businesses during Taste Local Week.
Running from Thursday, March 14, to Saturday, March 23, the 10-day event will feature a range of local businesses as each of Verity Lane's six vendors curate a special dish featuring a locally grown or produced ingredient.
"Taste Local Week encourages us to explore and support Canberra local businesses by using the fresh produce and ingredients made and grown right here by our very own Canberrans," Verity Lane Market owner Phillip Keir says.
"Each dish has been uniquely crafted by the vendors to feature local ingredients, while maintaining their cultural roots."
The market's longest-standing vendor Pizza Artigiana has crafted a special pizza using kangaroo prosciutto from Poacher's Pantry.
"The prosciutto pairs perfectly with the mozzarella, rocket, gorgonzola, fresh figs and fig balsamic, both sourced from Hundred Acres Produce," the Artigiana team says.
Seoul Chicken will be serving fresh brioche buns from Canberra's favourite Three Mills Bakery, as it serves up the "Deluxe Burger" with crispy chicken that promises a satisfying crunch in every bite.
La Cocina Pura will have a creamy chicken and spinach pasta, with a touch of chilli, made using fresh spaghetti from Nonna Maria's Pasta, crafted locally at its store in Mitchell.
For a sweet dessert after dinner, Rasa Rosa serves crisp pineapple fritters, with cinnamon, honey and vanilla ice-cream. Rasa Rosa is using the Cook Grocer honey, Canberra-made by bees in Cook, Aranda and Monash.
Using pumpkins from local grower Ingelara Farm, SuperBao has prepared a sweet and gooey sesame ball for your second dessert, with a sweet pumpkin filling and a salted caramel dressing.
Lim Peh's Wonton Noodles will be showcasing fresh green Cleo apples from Tanbella Orchard in Pialligo. The apples will be in its side dish "rojak", a Singaporean fruit salad with a spicy palm sugar dressing.
The Verity Bar is also joining in, curating a signature cocktail "The Underground". The cocktail features Canberra's own Underground Spirits gin, with flavours of lime, mint and a little spice.
Verity Lane Market has six independent kitchens, owned by local Canberrans with diverse backgrounds. They offer a range of cuisines including Italian, Singaporean, Indonesian, South American, Chinese and Korean.
Bookings can be made at veritylanemarket.com.au with walk-ins also accepted.
Open Tuesday to Saturday, noon until 2pm, and 5-9pm each day.
