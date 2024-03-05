Comedian Celeste Barber is coming to Canberra on her Backup Dancer tour

Australia's queen of comedy, Celeste Barber, has announced a 2024 national tour of her new show Backup Dancer, including a show in Canberra.
Backup Dancer promises to tackle a range of big political topics from freeing nipples and inappropriately texting therapists, to what it would really be like to be Taylor Swift's backup dancer.
A night of jokes, hilarious storytelling and a lot of high kicks.
Barber will be performing at the Royal Theatre in Canberra on Friday, August 23.
General public tickets go on sale Friday, March 8, at noon.
Visit celestebarber.com or tegdainty.com for all ticketing information.
"I'm excited to tell some jokes, relive some awkward memories and high kick my way across the stage with my new show Backup Dancer," Barber said.
TEG Dainty president and CEO Paul Dainty is excited to be promoting the tour.
"Celeste stands out as one of Australia's greatest entertainers, her last tour in 2022 was a huge success, selling out in record time. Australia, get ready for the complete Celeste Barber immersion in person," he said.
From humble beginnings in Australia's largest open mic competition RAW Comedy in 2015, Celeste has gone on to be internationally praised by likes of Variety; scored legions of fans including Reese Witherspoon, Amy Schumer, Chelsea Handler, Cindy Crawford and Tom Ford; and had her own special Fine, Thanks filmed at the Sydney Opera House released on Netflix.
Her memoir Challenge Accepted! was released to critical acclaim in Australia, USA, France, Germany, Russia and Poland. In early 2020, she used her platform to raise $52 million for the NSW RFS during Australia's most devastating bushfire season. Last year, she starred in the number one Netflix series Wellmania and previously in the award-winning ABC series The Letdown. She will soon be seen in the Australian feature film Runt alongside Jai Courtney and Deb Mailman.
