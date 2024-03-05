The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Comedian Celeste Barber is coming to Canberra on her Backup Dancer tour

By Staff Reporters
March 5 2024 - 11:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australia's queen of comedy, Celeste Barber, has announced a 2024 national tour of her new show Backup Dancer, including a show in Canberra.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.